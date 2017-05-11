U.S. Embassy Announces 2017 Mandela Washington Fellows

The United States Embassy in The Gambia congratulates the 10 young Gambians selected for the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The fellows are, Ida Jatta, Mariyann Jabang, Bakary Fatty, Kujeh Kah, Gabriel Gomez, Fatoumatta Kassama, Ruqayah Sesay, Njogu Jeng, Benjamin Gomez and Yusupha Keita. They were selected from among almost 500 Gambians who applied for this year’s Fellowship.

These young leaders are among 1,000 selected from across Africa through a rigorous application process for this year’s program. They represent The Gambia’s diverse society and were all chosen for their community service and contributions to the country’s progress.

The Gambian fellows participated in an orientation session at the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ambassador C. Patricia Alsup congratulated them, conveyed her best wishes that the program would have a profound impact on their lives, and urged them to apply their experience to serving their communities when they return.

The Fellows were also joined by alumni from the 2016 cohort who shared firsthand experiences and useful tips for a successful experience. They will leave Banjul for the United States next month for a six-week program at universities throughout the United States.