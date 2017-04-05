UDP Banjul North Aspiring Candidate Outlines Plans

The United Democratic Party aspiring candidate for Banjul North in the April 6th National Assembly Election, has said that ‘if elected’ he will commit himself to working with the people in his constituency and those in the Diaspora with the ultimate objective of building a better community.

Modou Lamin Bah, who was speaking with journalists recently stated that, there is a lot of rhetoric with regards to the flawing of the constitution; “With this in mind I intend to introduce a comprehensive constitutional review by initiating a study that would include best practices concerning the electoral reforms amongst others,” he said.

The Banjul-based entrepreneur cum human rights activist, pointed out that, ‘if given the chance’ he would initiate policies that would give him a clear view of the public’s opinion.

“A key point of my work will be directed by my mission to better understand my constituency. To build local consensus on key issues pertaining to my locality and the nation. I also intend to conduct and publish quarterly polls in Banjul North,” he promised.

According to him, he will also collaborate with those in the Diaspora to address some of their problems concerning the right to vote, saying as a youth activist; “I have been instrumental in advocating for youths to exercise their franchise and vote in the previous elections”.

“Again I will collaborate with competent lawyers to initiate a study on contradictions between International Human Rights Laws and the constitution. This could be done for other key sectors and I believe will strengthen my argument for more progressive laws in The Gambia,” he said.

Further on separation of powers, the UDP aspiring NAM affirmed that separation of powers will be another area that he would focus on to ensure that, major institutions of the state function independently and that no individual would have power that spans these offices.

“I know Banjul North Constituency has a problem and I am the solution to the problem,” he concluded.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan