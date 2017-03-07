UDP, NRP & GMC SUPPORTERS SHOULD BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE-Press Union SG

The Secretary General of The Gambia Press Union (GPU) Saikou Jammeh has condemned the action of the supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP), National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) for attacking Kebba Jeffang, a reporter at the Foroyaa Newspaper on Sunday at a press conference held at the UDP Manjai-kunda Bureau.

“The Journalist (Kebba Jeffang) sustained some injuries and brushes. I believe those supporters should be held responsible and brought to justice,” said Saikou Jammeh.

Speaking to the Daily Observer yesterday, Mr. Jammeh said The Gambia Press Union would issue a press statement concerning the issue.

Many, especially the Media fraternity in the country have high hopes and expectations on the Coalition government to promote Press Freedom thus the action of the supporters of these three political parties attacking Kebba Jeffang has received criticisms and condemnation within and outside the country. Many said the action is unacceptable and uncalled for.

Omar Wally, a Senior Reporter of the Daily Observer Newspaper as well condemned the attack on Kebba Jeffang. “He was doing his work professionally and came under attack. The leaders of the three parties should take action against the attackers,” he stated.

Narrating the incident, the victim Kebba Jeffang said even before the press conference started, journalists were being intimidated by supporters of the political parties. “Of course we knew the greater number of the supporters belong to the United Democratic Party (UDP) with few from the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), if the GMC even have their supporters in at all. We wondered what type of press conference the event was simply because the aggressively looking supporters,” he said.

He added that after the statements from Ousainou Darboe, Hamat Bah and Mai Ahmad Fatty, the leaders of the UDP, NRP and GMC respectively, he was the first to ask questions. “As soon as I introduced myself as Foroyaa Newspaper journalists, I had been continually interrupted behind. I could hear them saying “he is sent by Halifa Sallah”. It was hard to put my questions across because of harassment and interruptions. I could hear my colleague journalists telling the wild supporters ‘please allow us to do our job’ but they never accepted,” he narrated.

“My questions were directed at Darboe and Fatty. To Darboe, I asked him for clarification and the question was: “What causes the split since it looks like the tactical alliance he mentioned was part of the options Halifa said last week in his press conference”?. As Mai Fatty in his deliberation stated that the coalition cannot contest in the election base on legal grounds. I then asked him: “If the coalition could contest in the presidential election to unseat President Jammeh, why can’t they do the same unison in the parliamentary elections”?

“At the end of the press conference, while I was still in the room directly standing opposite Mr. Darboe who was flanked by Mr. Bah and Mr. Fatty, a young man approached me from behind telling me ‘why not you go and ask Halifa Sallah”? I kept quite and he repeated it again and I told him that I am here as an independent journalist representing Foroyaa Newspaper not Halifa.”

According to Kebba, the man insulted him and continued to harass him. He said this happened right in front of the three party leaders. “More crowd got attracted by the scene and I was held by a colleague from GRTS Radio Abdoulie Sey to see me down stairs. The insult on my mother and me intensified. Some could not understand what happened yet they were following and insulting me. Two police orderlies that came with the ministers to the event held me to left the room. As I was coming down stairs they followed me shouting that ‘why should I insult Mr. Darboe’ an allegation that I never did,” he further narrated.

“As Sey was still holding me towards the highway, they followed me. This time one of them hit me and I defended myself. They came in a group to attack me including women, one of whom scratched his fingernails around my neck leaving brushes on me.

They tore up my shirt at the scene. I suffered internal shoulder pain too”.

“As a larger crowd continued to approach me on the highway, I was forcefully pushed into one of the taxis packed on the roadside. This vehicle was obstructed by the supporters for it not to move. They were hitting the car continuously,” he explained.

