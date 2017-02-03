UK, 2 Other Ambassadors Meet President Barrow

The Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow has Thursday received in audience the ambassadors of United Kingdom, Spain and the Republic of Turkey, at his temporal office in a hotel in Senegambia.

The first diplomat received by President Barrow was the ambassador of the United Kingdom, His Excellency Colin Crorkin.

Speaking to waiting reporters shortly after meeting the president, Crorkin said that his coming was a follow-up to the telephone conversation President Barrow had with the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and also to further enhance the relationship between The Gambia and the UK, and explore possible areas of cooperation.

He welcomed The Gambia’s desire to join the Commonwealth and the ICC, noting that his government would help in that direction.

Laura Mayoral Aguilera, the Spainish Charge d’ Affairs, said that she came to congratulate the president and also to convey some messages from the government of Spain over the collaboration between The Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain in this new leadership.

She acknowledged that as a member of the European Union, Spain has a relation with The Gambia in the area of economy through tourism. “With many Gambians residing in Spain, I think we have a lot of things to do in common and then we can collaborate,” she said.

Madam Laura further hinted that President Barrow has expressed his interest in the area of tourism, while she promised that Spain would possibly render assistance in the hotel and restaurant industry.

The Turkish ambassador, Ismail SefaYuceer, equally outlined his purpose of meeting The Gambian leader. He recalled his President’s sending a message to Barrow, shortly after the declaration of December 1st polls, saying that the will of The Gambian people must be respected, which he said was very important.

The Turkish ambassador acknowledged that his country had a longstanding relations with The Gambia, assuring that they would strengthen this relationship. “We are very determined to improve our relationship in every aspect,” he said.

He also agreed that there are opportunities in this country, saying that there is no way in which the Turkish business community cannot come and invest in this country.

by Bekai Njie