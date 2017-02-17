UK Foreign Secretary Visits MRCG

The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson on Tuesday paid tribute to Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia for going international through the support of UK.

Internationally recognised for its track record of research into tropical infectious diseases, the UK’S single largest investment, MRC Unit The Gambia (MRCG) was visited for the first time by UK Foreign Secretary.

Speaking at a press conference held at the MRCG, Boris Johnson expressed honour to be in the Gambia for the first time as British Foreign Secretary and for a very longtime a British Foreign Secretary last to visit The Gambia.

Foreign Secretary Johnson hailed the MRCG and described his visit to the Unit in The Gambia as historic. He commended the great work the unit is doing that makes it internationally recognised and supported by the UK, and doing so much good job to tackle diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and meningitis and host of other diseases.

“We have great conversation with President Barrow and he has fantastic ideas to take this country forward”, Johnson stated.

Boris Johnson is a Member of Parliament (MP) and member of the British Conservative Party (PC). He has been UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs since July 2016 and MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency since May 2015. He had previously been an MP for Henley constituency from 2001 and was later Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.

Receiving the British Secretary, Professor Umberto D’Alessandro Unit director MRCG expressed honour on behalf of MRC for the visit by the Foreign Secretary from the UK government.

According to him, the Foreign Secretary’s visit is timely as it coincides with MRC’s 70th anniversary commemoration of tackling major infectious diseases of global public health importance in Sub-Saharan and beyond.

MRCG has been operating in The Gambia for so and has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the host government.

Through a longstanding partnership with Gambian people, with provision of high quality health care, training and employment opportunities, it has established unparalleled goodwill with the local population.

by Samba Jawo