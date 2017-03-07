UK Philanthropists Boost NLBS

Two British philanthropists recently donated solar panels, computers, printers, among a host of others to Kiang Nema Lower Basic School in Kiang Central, Lower River Region.

The items, worth over two-hundred thousand Dalasis, were donated by Martin and Adrian from the ADM Computer Science Ltd in UK through their friend- Yankuba Jawara of Nema Village.

The items, according to school officials, would go a long way in addressing some of the concerns encountered by the school management in its quest to not only provide quality education to the pupils, but to minimise the cost involve in preparing examination question papers for students.

At the presentation ceremony held at the school ground, Yankuba Jawara, the Coordinator of the project spoke at length on the significance of the items, further commending the donors for their humanitarian assistance.

Jawara while describing the donors as development-oriented people, who are committed to the development of the country, recalled that a similar presentation was held last year by the same donors.

He equally urged the school administration to make best use of the donated items and to make it serve it’s purpose. “We have to understand that huge amount of money was spent in purchasing this items for the school. Let’s use them judiciously and for the purpose they are intended for so as to enhance students’ performance in school,” he stated.

Masanneh Darboe, the headmaster of the school underscored the importance of the items, saying the school lacks some of these items for the past years. “We have to go up to the Greater Banjul Area which is almost 157 kilometers away from the school to prepare for our examination question papers for our students. But with this items it will now reduce the cost and also generate income for Nema Lower Basic School,” the headmaster added.

by Momodou Jawo