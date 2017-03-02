UN Hails Gambia’s Peaceful Transition Process

The United Nations Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman, has hailed Gambians for the peaceful transition, making it an honour for him and his delegation to be in The Gambia.

Mr. Feltman made these remarks yesterday during a press conference shortly after meeting His Excellency President Adama Barrow at a hotel in Senegambia.

The United Nations Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs was accompanied to the presidency by Dr Muhammed Ibn Chambers and the United Nations team in The Gambia.

Mr. Feltman described his meeting with President Barrow as fruitful, saying the UN is a partner to the Gambian people. He disclosed that one of the things they discussed with the Gambian leader is the need for reconciliation and for government to maintain engaging in dialogue with the Civil Society and the Gambian people by extension.

He pointed out that during his visit, he held talks with the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission which also featured the forthcoming National Assembly Elections. The top UN official also told reporters that he and team equally had a chat with Civil Society Organisations and the youth.

Commenting on the areas of support the UN can offer the country, the United Nations Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman said the world body would be guided by what government sees as a priority area of support, saying they would be helping the government in terms of donor coordination, security reforms and capacity building, strengthening of the role of the judiciary as well as the issue of human rights. These, he maintained, depend on the national priorities of government.

He said the UN country team in The Gambia would also continue to support the government on its development agenda.

Dr Muhammed IBN Chambers, UN Secretary General’s Special envoy for West Africa who also made several visits to Banjul during the political impasse in The Gambia in a brief interview with the Daily Observer, said the UN was in support of a peaceful transition and were closely working with ECOWAS.

He noted that the visit to Banjul by the UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs is a demonstration that the UN is following the developments in The Gambia.

He recognised that the numerous challenges facing The Gambia but assured The Gambia of the support of ECOWAS and the UN.

by Momodou Faal