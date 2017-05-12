UN Special Rapporteur: Truth is Fundamental to Address Harms, Weaknesses

United Nations Special Rapporteur on truth, justice reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence has recognized truth as a fundamental requirement to address harms and weaknesses of a country for the establishment of justice.

Speaking to the State House press after holding talks with Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, Gambia’s Minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President at her office yesterday, Pablo De Greiff said he was in The Gambia on the invitation of the government to conduct an assessment of the country’s transition of justice.

Mr. Greiff; Colombian was appointed first Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence. He took up his functions on 1 May 2012. Special Rapporteurs are part of the Special Procedures of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“I had an excellent conversation with the Minister and I have come to realize that there is consensus in this country. There are international legal documents available that can help guide the work toward truth and justice,” he said.

by Amadou Jallow