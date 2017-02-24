UNESCO Regional Director Meets President Barrow

The Director of UNESCO Regional office for West Africa based in Dakar Mr. Gwang- Choi Chang Thursday paid a courtesy call to the President, His Excellency Adama Barrow at his office in Senegambia.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his visit, Mr. Chang stated that the role of UNESCO is to promote Peace and Sustainable Development.

He noted that UNESCO would support government in the areas of education, culture and Science, legislative reforms as well as the media.

The Director of UNESCO Regional office for West Africa disclosed that they have supported over 200,000 Euros worth of equipment to the media noting that they have plans to continue supporting the Gambian media and building the capacity of journalists in order to improve their professional skills and also to strengthen democracy and freedom of expression.

He said there cannot be peace and sustainable development without the media. Therefore, he pointed out that the University of The Gambia would also benefit from the 200,000 Euros support.

by Momodou Faal