UNFPA Campaign to Scale Up Family Planning Uptake Applauded

The Family Planning Area manager for Upper River Region (URR) has applauded the UNFPA-The Gambia office for their efforts in scaling up family planning programming, which can greatly support the country in harnessing the demographic dividend and ultimately reducing poverty.

Seedy Jagne made this statement during an exclusive interview with reporters at the end of the UNFPA’s three-day campaign to scale up Family Planning Uptake in The Gambia in URR with the theme: “Family Planning: Yes to Choice, No to Chance” which specifically targeted young women and men both in and out of schools in URR and LRR utilising various strategies.

According to Jagne, the campaign is important especially in their areas of operations whereby it help them sensitise the people in order for them to understand what family planning is all about.

“As a region, it will also make us meet our target i.e. health of mothers and their children because the cervical cancer testing is something which is important in the area of family planning,”Jagne informed this medium.

He said that the contraceptives that the UNFPA is giving out to their volunteers in URR are expensive, adding that those contraceptives are not easy to buy but with the kind gesture from the UNFPA; their volunteers are getting it with no cost to them.

Mariam Joof, a midwife at Basse Major Health Centre expressed her profound gratitude to UNFPA and SOS Mother’s Clinic from Bakoteh for making their work in the region easy when it comes to Voluntary Counselling Test (VCT).

Ma-Fanta Tambajang, a volunteer from Nyakoi Bani in Wuli West described UNFPA’s campaign as an important campaign, while calling on the people of the region especially women to always grab such opportunities whenever it comes to their doorstep.

