UNFPA Donates Brand New Vehicle to NYC

The National Youth Council (NYC) has received a brand new Toyota Hilux Pickup from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as part of their support to youth empowerment in The Gambia.

The donation of this vehicle to the NYC is to support their programme implementation on youth and the demographic dividend.

Receiving the vehicle keys on behalf of NYC, Henry Gomez, Minister of Youth and Sports said the expectations of youth on the new government are really huge, thus urgent actions and results are required.

He reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to continuing working with the UNFPA to deliver to the youth.

“If we say no ‘to back way’ let us also ask ourselves what are we going to do for them. Many are in Libya who knows what they are facing there and also in Italy,” he asked rhetorically.

Minister Gomez added: “We are so grateful and we will do our utmost best to keep the vehicle in order because such gestures doesn’t come everyday”.

For his part, Kunle Adeniyi, UNFPA Country Representative said that they have been one of NYC’s implementing partners and as such would continue to provide support to them in order for the NYC to continue to serve the young people of the country.

“We are providing this vehicle to help in programme implementation and delivery,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Momodou Lamin Ceesay affirmed that UNFPA has been a strong partner of the Youth Ministry.

“We can mention a lot of things that UNFPA has done for the ministry and youth. I want to renew our appreciation of all that you have been doing for us generously over the years. I want to assure you that this vehicle will be well kept and put to good use so that NYC can deliver on its mandate,” he assured them.

For his part, Muhammed Lamin Bah, the chairperson of Banjul Youth Committee, expressed his appreciation to UNFPA for their support. He assured them that they would take good care of the vehicle and that it would be used for its intended purpose.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan