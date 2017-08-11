UNFPA Donates Dignity Kits to NDMA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday donated about 1000 different dignity kits to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for onward delivery to disaster victims across the country.

The handing over of items, which include, soaps, pants, buckets, cups, towels and baby items, among other sanitary items, was held at the NDMA Store in Kanifing Industrial Area.

Presenting the items, Momodou Mboge, assistant UNFPA representative and assistant head of Programmes, said his office is committed to extending humanitarian aid to needy people, promising that they will continue to provide humanitarian support to disaster victims.

Mboge commended the NDMA for its outstanding role and swift approach to disaster management and mitigation in the country.

Receiving the items, Lt. Col. Alhagie Sanneh, the executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Office of the Vice President, acknowledging that UNFPA is one of the institutions in The Gambia that provide support to disaster victims without his office writing a request.

This, he said, shows that the two institutions have already established a mutual and traditional relationship.

“The issue of windstorm and flash flood have been a problem in the country and we need more support from all stakeholders to help those affected families,”

NDMA boss assured that the donated items would be evenly distributed among the right individuals as soon as the assessment is done. “We look forward to an everlasting relations, he ended.

by Saffiatou Colley