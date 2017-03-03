UNFPA Renews Commitment to Strengthen Country’s Maternal Health

The office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in The Gambia on Thursday paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Hon. Saffie Lowe-Ceesay to renew their organisation’s commitment to supporting the Government of The Gambia in strengthening its health service delivery system to ensure that “no woman dies while giving life”.

As part of the visit at the health Ministry in Banjul, the UNFPA also handed over two brand new Toyota Double Cabin Pickups worth over Two Million Dalasis to the Minister as part of their organisation’s continuous support to the health system strengthening in The Gambia.

Speaking during the visit, UNFPA Head of Office, Kunle Adeniyi indicated that his organisation has been a key partner of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia for over 4 decades and would continue to support initiatives geared towards providing Gambians with quality health services particularly on Maternal Health.

The UNFPA boss in The Gambia went on to highlight the cordial relationship between the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and his organisation, assuring the Minister that this would be continuously strengthened to enhance the quality of health service delivery in The Gambia and ultimately reaching the last mile.

“UNFPA is the sole provider of contraceptives and maternal lifesaving drugs in The Gambia as in many other countries and that partnership with Government will continue to ensure that every child born has a mother to guide his or her growth and development,” he said.

In receiving the donation, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay commended the UNFPA for its long-standing partnership and recalled that this is not the first time her Ministry is receiving such form of support from the organisation. She said that there are many areas that the Ministry of Health needs support and hoped for a continuous collaboration between the two institutions.

The Health Minister went further to indicate that the donation received came at the right time to support the Government’s initiative drive of providing accessible and quality health services to the population. She promised that the delivery of quality maternal health services would be further enhanced with this support.

by Arfang MS Camara