UNICEF’s D3.2M Maintenance Project at Muslim SSS to Complete Soon

The principal of Gambia Muslim Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) in Banjul has revealed that UNICEF’s D3.2 million maintenance project in his school is nearly in completion.

Lamin Kambai Marong made this revelation during the school’s 37th Speech and Prize Giving ceremony held recently at the school premises.

According to him, UNICEF is renovating main classroom buildings and four science labs in the school that were destroyed by a heavy rainstorm in August 2015, thus informing parents that it was MoBSE who secured the funds from UNICEF.

He informed parents that the contract for the maintenance work was awarded to Future In Our Hands (FIOH) and the work is nearly in completion thus BADEA also provided some funds to the tune of US$14500 for the rehabilitation of the science labs through MoBSE.

“The contract for the rehabilitation was awarded to Bouvis Construction Company but the said funds was not sufficient for all the four labs destroyed by the heavy rainstorm in August 2015,” Marong revealed.

Since the advent of the School Improvement Grant (SIG) in September 2015, Marong went on, there has been a sign of relief by the school management and parents for the free education introduced by The Gambia government.

He said it is free in the eyes of parents and the students but government is actually paying on their behalf through the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Mr. Marong affirmed that these payments have not only relieved the parents of financial burden, reduced absenteeism, dropout, but also helped the school to fulfill its responsibilities to its clientele.

Principal Marong on behalf of his staff also acknowledged the ex-students associations, especially The Gambia College Chapter for their love and support to their alma-mater.

He informed parents that this was their first graduation ceremony after the demise of the founding father, honorary life chairman and a regular visitor and sponsor of the Muslim SSS and its student late Dr. Ebrahim Malick Samba.

‘The first ex-student that provided some financial help immediately after August 2015 disaster at GMSSS was Hon. Mai Ahmed Fatty, the current minister of Interior and he deserves our certificate of recognition and appreciation,” Marong said.

by Lamin B. Darboe