Upcoming Parliamentary Elections IEC Chairman Promises Announcement of Factual Results

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has assured Gambians that in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the IEC would ensure that whatever is announced is actually the real fact.

According to him, The Gambia has the most transparent and credible elections in the world, thus the rules and regulations governing the elections act must be observed so that the peace and stability the Gambia is known for are maintained and reinforced forever.

Alieu Mamor Njie made these remarks on Thursday at the IEC office in Westfield during the nomination of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election slated for 6th April 2017.

Njie said his message to political leaders is that the way and means the presidential election was conducted should still be maintained and observed in peace and tranquility. He admitted that there was an error in the presidential election but they have learned from their mistakes. However, he insisted that error did not in any way affect the one hundred percent result for each candidate.

The IEC boss noted that they are still observers in the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding of the Inter-party dialogue, adding that it’s the parties themselves that have their own code of conduct, which they all agree to. “In the code of conduct it also encompasses the electoral act. So anybody who violates that, the parties themselves will have to address it and IEC will be involved.”

by Omar Wally