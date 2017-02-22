UTG Holds Symposium on 52ndIndependence Anniversary

The University of The Gambia’s School of Arts and Social Sciences Brikama Campus recently convened a day’s symposium as part of activities commemorating The Gambia’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

The symposium was held on the theme ‘Democracy and National Development, Prospects and Challenges”.

Presenting on the roles the media can play in strengthening democracy and good governance in the New Gambia, Alhaji Abubakar Darbo, said the two events commemorated have a profound implication on the lives of every Gambian, as it present a platform for deep reflections and decisive thoughts on the kind of Gambia each and very one of us wishes to bequeath to the upcoming generation.

Seen widely as an ancillary for information shutdown, gloom and rumour mongering in any given society, Darbo posited that the media in its different manifestations continue to proof itself as the most potent tool for establishing, strengthening and sustaining democracy and good governance throughout the world.

“Its franchise to facilitate human freedom by allowing people and nations to express and manifest their inner feelings and make their voices heard, have made the media, as Adlai Stevenson puts it “the mother of all our liberties and of our progress under liberty”. This does not in any way portray the media as a non lethal-weapon, which this paper will also highlight. However, if used responsibly, the media can serve as an esteem platform where the Gambia’s fledgling democracy can be nurtured while at the same time promote good governance, the rule of law and the freedom of citizens, in the dawn of a new era,” he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Musa T Bah, alias The scribbler of Nusrat High School, underscored the importance of democracy and national development, saying democracy is not only about elections. “It is not only exercising one’s franchise. Democracy goes far beyond that. In fact, it will not be too farfetched to say that democracy pervades or should pervade our entire lives, whatever they do has to have some form of democracy. Now democracy and development are two ideas that are intrinsically linked and one cannot discuss one without the other,” he stated.

Bah maintained that democracy should be palpable in everything one do, noting that it would also seek to show that development is two-fold.

For his part, Abdul Karim Kamara of the UTG, who delivered on the topic “Intellectual Re-orientation for Real Independence”, said the word intellectual has gone through significant nomenclatural evolution over time. “Appellatives such as philosopher, thinkers, intelligentsia, academics and scholars have all been used, and are still being used as alternatives to intellectuals. Regardless of these nomenclatural variations, it is observed that they all have a common predilection, the search for knowledge,” he stated.

Kamara noted that it is equally observed that all the three generations of philosophers such as pre-enlightenment, enlightenment and post-enlightenment do have a common perception of intellectual function, which is, using one’s intellector knowledge to transform societies in a positive way.

He remarked that in short, the intellectual, particularly the credentialised, who know the way to real independence, should come down from the ivory towers of academia and show this way to the entire citizenry, particularly their intellectually disadvantaged compatriots.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan