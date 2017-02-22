UTG Row Escalates, Staff Threaten Sit Down Strike

The authorities at the University of The Gambia (UTG) are still under fire amid reports of misplaced priorities. On Tuesday, fresh claims emerged, with staff fulminating over lack of competence of their senior administrators and urged them to step aside.

“We the staff of The University of The Gambia find the Vice Chancellor and his Senior Management Team (SMT) incompetent to run the university judging by their failure to address the issues that have impeded the progress of the university,” said staff in a petition signed by Ismaila Ceesay, President of the University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) and Malang Fanneh, the Secretary General.

The UTGFSA outlined series of demands such as: the dissolution of the Senior Management Team (SMT), saying the constitution of this body was not in line with the previous 1999 University Act, nor with the 2016 Higher and Tertiary Education ACT. They also called for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, the two Deputy Vice Chancellors, the University Registrar and the University Secretary, threatening that these demands must be met or else the staff will implement a ‘sit down strike’ from the beginning of next semester.

Two years ago, student protesters at the University took to the street, urging the authorities to maintain the previous grading system – a protest that led to the demise of Professor Muhammad Kah’s leadership. Now, it’s staff that are leery of the Senior Administration and demanded that they be shoved away for incompetence.

This time, the University authorities stumbled on a fire amid putting their hands in a proverbial jar by purchasing vehicles, which UTGFSA said was meant for their personal uses.

The UTGFSA pointed out that for the past two years, the Senior Management Team of the University of The Gambia, under the leaderships of Vice Chancellors Professor Mustapha I.A. Khalil and Professor Faqir Anjum have failed to create the necessary conditions that will transform the university into a student centred and research-led university that is recognised both locally and globally.

“The recent decision of the university management to purchase vehicles at the value of almost ten million Dalasis for their personal use demonstrates their insensitivity to the above problems and the plight of faculty and staff,” the petition stated.

“Their failure to address the above- mentioned problems is a clear indication that the Vice Chancellor and his Senior Management Team have failed to carry out the duties and responsibilities for which they were appointed to execute in the interest of the nation.”

In addition, the petition stated that the senior management of the university has been violating recruitment regulations with regard to key senior positions within the university by failing to follow due procedure, arguing that the position of the current DVC admin was never externally advertised to attract suitably qualified persons to apply for this position.

“The DVC academic currently holds two key positions within the university rendering him inefficient in executing both duties.”

“If the above demands are not met on/before 1st March, 2017, the University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) will implement a sit down strike with effect from the beginning of next semester,” it stated, adding that this action will involve all Faculty, Admin staff and Auxiliary staff at the different schools within the university who are members of the UTGFSA.

by Bekai Njie