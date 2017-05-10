UTG Students’ Union Election is ‘Free and Fair’

The Legacy Election Observation Mission deployed to observe the just concluded election of the University of The Gambia Student’s Union has presented its report, describing the electoral process as ‘free, fair and transparent’.

The report was unveiled recently at a news conference held at the American Corner, along Kairaba Avenue.

Addressing the gathering, Saikou Suwareh Jabai, the executive director of The Legacy, said the organization since its inception has built the capacities of youths and strengthens democracy among academic institutions, youth groups, and others through its election observer status.

“To ensure credibility, The Legacy Election Observers analysed election laws, assess voter education, registration, and evaluate fairness in campaigns ahead of polls. The observation report highlights the weaknesses in the electoral process and provides recommendations for improvement.”

This observation mission, according to Legacy boss, helped them to build the UTG students’ confidence in the honesty of electoral process by helping to promote and protect the civil and political rights of electorates and contestants in the election.

Delivering his report, the chief observer of The Legacy Election Observation Mission, Omar Cham, lauded the electoral commission for its high sense of professionalism in creating an environment conducive for free, fair and transparent elections, while executing the basic principles of impartiality and neutrality in their functions.

According to him, changing the grading system of the UTG formed the centre of concentration among the students as it served as the first priority of almost all candidates.

Cham said the mission observed that women’s political participation was impressive in the elections, especially in the campaign processes. However, he added that this did not reflect on the number of female candidates, thus defeating the principles of gender equity.

He tasked the electoral commission to collaborate with the students’ union in constituting an independent body that could hear and look into complaints and petitions filed by candidates, who are dissatisfied with the electoral process.

The chairman of the UTG Students’ Union Electoral Commission, Baba Y. Darboe, lauded The Legacy for strengthening democracy and electoral process of the 2017 UTG Students’ Union Election.

According to him, the observers were determined and committed throughout the electoral process and thus urged the youth-organisation to continue supporting the democratisation process of the university.

The public relations officer of the electoral commission, John Mendy, expressed similar sentiments.

by Tida Janneh