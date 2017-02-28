UTGFSA Calls for Dissolution of Management Sit-down Strike Commences on March 1st

The University of The Gambia Faculty and Staff Association (UTGFSA) has called for the dissolution of what they referred to as ‘so-called Senior Management Team (SMT) of the UTG’.

The Senior Management Team, they said, has no legal backing neither by the Tertiary and Higher Education Act, 2016 nor by the UTG’s Conditions of Service (revised 2007), as they also called on key members of the SMT to resign from their current positions and be reassigned to other posts within the university. “These positions must then be advertised both internally and externally for competent and qualified candidates to apply,” the Association stated.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the UTG Faculty of Law yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the UTGFSA Nyimasata Camara disclosed that the consensus from the general membership is that by even considering to purchase new vehicles to be shared amongst themselves, the management has proven that they have zero regard for all the persisting problems, poor working and learning conditions facing students and staff alike, thus their action is seen as insensitive and a case of misplaced priority.

She added that what makes these events more disheartening is that for the past two years, the SMT of the University of The Gambia, under the leadership of Professor Mustapha I.A. Khalil and Professor Faqir Anjum, has failed to create a research-led university that is recognised both locally and globally. The UTGFSA PRO further argued that the UTG’s SMT has also failed to demonstrate their commitment to identifying and solving the problems of the university, especially in the areas of Capacity Building, Low Salaries, Poor Facilities among others.

The UTGFSA PRO noted that the sanitary conditions of the toilet across all campuses are not suitable for human use, with classrooms furniture so limited that most of the classes are always over-crowded.

PRO Camara stated that the SMT claimed the governing council approved the purchase of the vehicles some years ago. This claim, she said, was also denied by the person who would have been the Chairman of the Governing Council by that time, saying that another member of the governing council corroborated his denial of this claim.

Mrs. Camara stressed that despite their continuing unwillingness to validate and acknowledge staff concerns and grievances, the UTGFSA was willing to proffer a peaceful solution to this situation through dialogue even after threatening a sit-down strike, noting that they first met with the Permanent Secretary MoHERST, and following their advice, they made an attempt to engage the Senior Management, the Vice Chancellor specifically, in dialogue so as to find a peaceful resolution to the standoff for the general interest of the university.

The UTGFSA, she said, firmly believed that ‘our cause is truly important one’, and that they are forced to take action to ensure the long-term viability and efficiency of the university. “As a result of the above-mentioned developments, the UTGFSA met in an extra-ordinary congress on the 24th February 2017 and unanimously decided that the association has no choice but to implement their planned sit- down strike, which will begin at exactly 8am on Wednesday, March 1st until such a time, that our demands are met.”

The Secretary General of the Association Malang Fanneh also speaking on the situation, explained that UTGFSA was formed by members of the university communities with a view to working with the university management and all stakeholders to create a conducive environment for all staff and students of the university. The association comprises the faculty, students among others.

He said the position of the association on some of the recent developments that haven taken place at the university is for the Senior Management Team to resign.

by Momodou Jawo