Vålerenga Snaps Muhamed Keita on Loan

Norwegian Tippeligaen club Vålerenga, has signed Gambian forward Muhamed Keita on loan from Polish top side Lech Poznań.

The 26-year-old, who was close to joining clubs in Azerbaijan and in Major League Soccer, has had a fall out with his parent club, Lech Poznań, and has thus decided to temporally end his nightmarish spell in Poland where he suffered racism and continually grew home sick.

“I will not return there. Everything was bad there. Playing time, the social life and everything. The whole package was shit,” The Gambian said earlier this year.

Keita now joins Vålerenga on loan until June 30, with the five-time Norwegian league champions having an option of making it permanent should he impress.

The 5ft 8in forward, who is in his fourth stint on loan since joining Poznań in 2014, reunites with his former Strømsgodset manager Ronny Deila, at Vålerenga.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m a player who attracts the audience and over the years, I have achieved that. I have become more and more concerned with statistics through my goals and assists, which are important. I believe I can add great value in Vålerenga and my ambition is to win the league before I leave the club.”

“Keita is going to provide us with creativity, experience, speed and not least mood. He is a happy boy with very good skills,” the former Celtic manager, Ronny Deila, who was delighted on reuniting with his former player, said.

Vålerenga will open their league campaign against Viking FK on April 3, at their home stadium of Ullevaal, in Oslo.

Keita, who is yet to be called up by the Scorpions, has played for the Norwegian U18, U21 and U23 teams.

He has so far raked up 27 goals since turning professional in 2009 with Strømsgodset IF.

by Modou Lamin Beyai