VISACA Members Hold Consultative Forum

At least 59 members of the National Apex body of the Village Saving and Credit Association (VISACA) with funding from the Ministry of Agriculture recently convened a day’s consultative forum at the Rural Farmers Training Centre at Jenoi.

The forum is meant to enable members to come together and iron out way and means geared towards the revitalisation of the VISACA back to its glorious days in The Gambia.

Fadinding Darboe, the banking and treasury manager of the VISACA-Apex Body, elaborated on the numerous achievements registered by the group, saying VISACA with membership across the country, has been playing a crucial role in many sectors of national development especially in the areas of health, education and Agriculture.

This, according to him, is manifested through their operation and financial services across the country as they were able to provide micro-services to members and the rural farming community for that matter.

“Our effectiveness in those good days when we newly started our operations has not been the same for the past years,” he added.

He stressed the need for members to come back to the round table and devise strategies and recommendations on the way forward.

He continued; “The overall objective of the forum is to pave the way towards harmonizing and strengthening the relationship that had earlier existed between the members of VISACA groups and the National apex body and partners. The relationship between VISACA apex body and government institutions like the Central Bank of The Gambia, Ministries of Finance and Agriculture has not been fruitful to the extent of receiving annual subvention from government for years now anjd this has affected our finance and operation cost amongst others”.

Sariyang M.K. Jobarteh, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, underscored the role of the VISACA apex body in building social cohesion to ensure financial support to members and the farming community.

Jobarteh recalled that for the past 3 decades, VISACA operational activities have helped to improve the lives and livelihoods of many people including the farming community.

“Your activities towards improving agriculture through the support extended to farmers is important to us as a ministry and for that we will give you the necessary support provided that you come back to the round table and iron out issues and make recommendations on the way forward,” he said.

He thanked the Apex body for the initiative and further challenged participants to make sure that at the end of the day, they come out with recommendations that would set the ball rolling in the interest of Gambians.

Demba Nafie Jaiteh, the board chairman of VISACA apex body, emphasised that his association has for the past years being faced with some challenges thus the need for the meeting to pave the way forward in their pursuit to bringing back micro-financial services to the door steps of Gambians.

by Salifu M. Touray

