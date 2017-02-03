VP Meets Gambian Community in Ethiopia

The newly appointed vice president of the coalition government on Wednesday met with Gambian community in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Madam Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang is leading a Gambian delegation to the 28th Ordinary session of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She visited the Gambian embassy in Addis Ababa and also held a meeting with the Gambian community in that country.

Speaking at the meeting, the Gambian ambassador to Ethiopia and representative at the African Union?( AU), Mass Axi Gye welcome VP and her delegation and thanked them for the visit. He also expressed appreciation to his embassy staff for the warm welcome accorded to the VP and her delegation.

Ambassador Gye also thanked the Gambian community for the warm welcome. He praised his staff in the presence of the new vice president for their hard work and cooperation.

Kalifa Manneh, in his opening remarks, thanked the vice president for taking time out of her busy schedule to meet with them.

Also speaking at the meeting, Alhagie Sambou Gassama, expressed on behalf of the Gambian community’s in Addis Ababa, their satisfaction with the change in government in the Gambia and extended the community’s best wishes to the new government.

For her part, Ida Jallow noted with pleasure, the appointment of a woman as vice president of the Gambia again. She spoke about the importance of women participation in political change in the Gambia.

She used the opportunity to extend condolences to President Barrow on the demised of his son. And thanked the new VP for taking time out of her busy schedule to meet with the community.

She appealed to her for the new government to engage the relevant ministries to facilitate agreement for Ethiopian airlines to fly directly to Banjul.

The community congratulates the new vice president on her appointment and hailed her efforts in forming the coalition.

For her part, the vice president, Madam Jallow-Tambajang expressed her happiness for the warm welcome accorded to her and her delegation. She reiterated the importance of preserving the one family spirit and values Gambia has been known for.

“Live a hope of resilience in overcoming child marriage to pursue education to contribute to the development of the country,” she told Gambians in Ethiopia.

She spoke of the many anticipated challenges for her coalition government. According to her, it has more challenge than any other government in the history of the Gambia, thus she called for patience with the coalition government, assuring that their concerns are noted and would be consider.

A minute of silence prayers was also observed for the late son of President Barrow.

by Musa Ndow