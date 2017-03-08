VP Unveils Strategies to Empower Women

The Minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President has outlined strings of strategies aimed at empowering Gambia women particularly those in the rural settlement, saying that they are the agriculturalists who “grow what we eat”.

In a press conference held at her temporal office at a hotel in Kololi, ahead of the International Women’s Day, which is scheduled for March 8th, Fatoumata Jallow-Tanbajang, said that the new government would build the capacity of indigenous women, who she said, work from down to dust.

“We want to also look at the freedom of women in decision-making, making their own decisions,” she said, adding that her government would also create a window of opportunity for many women to venture into politics.

The Women Affairs minister acknowledged that in order for women to be economically independent, their capacities also need to be built with a solid foundation. To achieve that, she said the government needs to do a research to measure the scale of women that need assistance. “Our vision is to really see men and women working together,” she said. Barrow’s aim, she added, is to strengthen the Women’s Bureau and the line ministries by focusing on mobilizing resources for women development.

She also talked about the need to gather adequate resources for reproductive health of women and also strengthen their micro economic base capacity, whereas allocating significant national budget for holistic women development. She, however, argued that even though there are challenges in empowering women, yet there are more women in governance today than ever.

In the area of agriculture, Madam Jallow, acknowledged the storage and marketing constraints facing women in this country, noting that a strategic assessment has to be harnessed to overcome those challenges. She indicated that new ideas and new varieties of crops and vegetation would be introduced in the nation’s agricultural industry, which she said is all aimed at empowering women.

“So we as women will have to see to explore new avenues,” she said, as she also talked about the need for rural women to be also trained on technology to some extent. She also pointed out the need for women particularly rural women to form cooperative societies and consumers’ shops for their economic gains.

On education, the Overseer Vice President recognized that for women empowerment to have surge, education would be an important element. She said that education is key in terms of sensitizing women, particularly on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) – regarding its health and psychological implications.

She therefore, called on men to encourage and send their girls to school, while calling on Gambians to be each other’s keeper and keep on talking peace and ensure peace. She underlined gender-based violence as general concern for government and urged the national security to step up efforts to minimize that menace.

Madam Jallow-Tanbajang described media as the 4th Estate of the state, saying that the Barrow administration would help develop the capacity of the media.

by Bekai Njie