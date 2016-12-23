WABSA Embarks on Mangrove Planting at Jokadu National Park

The West Africa Bird Study Association (WABSA) recently held a massive mangrove planting exercise at the Jokadu National Park.

The exercise, supported by protected area staff from Nuimi National Park, Jokadu National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve, saw planting of over 500 bags of propagules along the degraded areas.

The objective of the exercise was to restore the degraded wetlands in the area, through an ecologically sound mangrove planting that will influence re-colonialisation for spawning and nursery, thereby providing appropriate niches for migrant and resident water birds.

A brief meeting was held with the villagers to increase public awareness in promoting participation to protected area management.

Speaking at the site, Kawsu Jammeh, Research and Development officer and conservationist at the Department of Parks and Wildlife, said that the intervention areas have suffered from long standing wetland degradation such as mangrove dieback, resulting to dwindling fisheries stock.

According to him, to reverse this trend, WABSA was contracted by the GEF-funded Protected Area Network and Community Livelihood Project to facilitate planting exercise in the swamps of Jokadu National Park.

He said best stock of Rhizophora mangle propagules were collected from Tanbi Wetland Complex and planted in Darsilami, Bakang and Jurunku swamps.

“WABSA has a strong relation with these communities and are collaborating with them in the implementation of Ramsar Small Grant Fund, GEF Small Grant Fund and several others,” he said.

Jammeh indicated that series of mangrove planting exercises were carried out in the swamps, but on very small scale.

Therefore, he explained, the project intends to intensify planting of degraded wetlands within and out of protected areas to ensure restoration of the wetlands.

Working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project (NEMA), he added, they will introduce biodiversity-friendly sustainable land and natural resource management practices, to reduce the pressures such as unsustainable wood/mangrove extraction, land conversion for shifting cultivation, the incidence and severity of wild and forest fires that these communities exert on the targeted PAs.

by Samba Jawo