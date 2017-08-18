WABSA Plants Mangroves to Protect Ecosystem

In its pursuit to the protect the country’s ecosystem, the West Africa Bird Study Association (WABSA) in partnership with the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management with funding from Nema CHOSSO project recently embarked on a mangrove regeneration exercise along Jokadou Tambana wetland in the North Bank Region.

The exercise was preceded by advocacy programme designed to raise more awareness on identification and planting of mangroves.

Speaking at the exercise, Lamin Jobarteh, executive director of WASBA, said his association attaches great importance in empowering communities to protect the country’s environment.

The move, he said, will go a long way in regenerating the loss mangroves cover in the area to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

According to him, the planting of mangroves along Jokadou wetland will also provide breeding grounds for seafood and as well control salinity and soil erosion.

“WABSA was established in 1994 by a group of Gambians with the aims to stabilize soil and water erosion along coastal and marine, thereby providing spooning ground for fish, minimizes salt intrusion and enhances climate resilience building”.

Since its establishment, Jobarteh pointed out that the association has contributed greatly in creating breeding habitat for birds, thus creating conducive environment for bird watching game in a bid to bring about enhanced socio-economic development.

He thanked their partners, Nema-CHOSSO project for their support in mitigating the effects of climate change through enhanced resilience building.

Ebrima Darboe, chairperson of Tambana village Development Committee and Saikou Jammeh, alkalo of the area, commended WABSA for building the capacity of the villagers.

The move, they added, will go a long way in creating more awareness on the need to plant and preserve the country’s environment.

To this end, the duo lauded WABSA for the foresight in strengthening the capacity of villagers on regeneration of mangroves along the wetland. “The high rate of salt intrusion has severe effects on rice production and productivity thus degrading of soil cover”.

Mama Camara of Tambana said the protection of mangroves is a move in the right direction, saying regeneration of mangrove along wetlands would contribute greatly in creating habitat or breeding grounds for sea fish and other wildlife species.

by Alhagie Babou Jallow