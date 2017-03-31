WACP, European Investors Hold Business Forum

The Gambia Standard Bureau (TGSB) and The West Africa Constellation Programme (WACP) based in Italy, in collaboration with the European specialized companies on Tuesday held a day-long business forum, at a hotel, in Senegambia.



The forum, which gathered both public and private business owners, was aimed to enlighten and engage the public and private sectors on the opportunity of possible partnership with European companies. The European investors were mainly from Italy and their areas of concentration ranged from Water and Electric Plants, PV Energy Production, Hotel Furniture and Technical Hardware, Communication and Financial facilities among others.

The WACP is an industrial box, that has to do with industrialization and resulting sustainable development of a specific region in West Africa as well as provide synergy with local resources (institutional and private) on-site services to interested companies from the point of view of logistics institutional relations, administrative permission, managing work in process, the legal domicile/tax with back office staff.

Speaking at the forum, Gian Matteo Balestrini, the CEO of WACP, said that the forum was design to connect directly to the exploits of the two countries on development interventions with the formation of the ongoing relationships.

He noted that, there was direct rapport with The Gambia Standard Bureau (TGSB) for the certification of technologies, materials and procedures, while hoping for the creation of a stable joint venture for managing single interventions.

According to him, The Gambia was a good opportunity for foreign companies, as it remains important to manage the interventions in respect of ethical values.

“For the structured interventions in the field of communication, social, and guest houses, water and electric plants, agro industry, fish factory, therefore, is the possibility to financial path set with the help of foreign capital”.

Papa Secka, director general of The Gambia Standard Bureau (TGSB), said that the European investors are very keen to seeing that the products that they are sending in the country or whatever joint ventures they enter into is clear to ensure that there was no duplication of efforts.

by Arfang M.S. Camara