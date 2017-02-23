War of Words at UTG Over Claims of Misplaced Priorities

The University authorities in an attempt to show that they are not effete academic snobs have launched a scathing attack on Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, President of the University’s Staff Association, saying he was ignorant of management processes involved in the acquisition of assets for the University.

The row began when the Staff Association on Monday took swipe at their administrators for being “insensitive to their problems and purchasing vehicles close to 10 million Dalasis”. The authorities, instead of countering the claims, decided to attack the Association’s President, accusing him of not telling the truth.

“Ismaila Ceesay has attacked the Vice Chancellor and the Senior Management Team of the University of The Gambia with malicious intent and total disregard of facts. Mr. Ceesay’s submission on the matter at hand is full of half-truths and out right lies. This is the second time Ismaila Ceesay has attempted to cause discord and disaffection within the UTG Community,” they said in a press release.

It says that the outburst has exposed Mr. Ceesay’s ignorance and that this irresponsible, unprofessional and disrespectful behaviours on his part must stop immediately.

To be clear, it stated that it was the job of the Vice Chancellor as the CEO and Chief Academic Officer to set the priorities of the University as he is accountable to the Chancellor and the Governing Council of the University as his employers. And since the appointment of the 4th substantive Vice Chancellor-Prof. DrFaqir Muhammad Anjum, in October 2016, the UTG has seen significant progress in all areas in a relatively period of time.

The release described Mr. Ceesay as the President of the Staff Association of the UTG and that has access to the Vice Chancellor and the SMT, and whenever he wishes to disparage the reputation of the Senior Management, he opts to speak in his name or Unknown ‘Pact of Influential Lecturers.”

It explained that there are proper channels of communication throughout the UTG hierarchy, which they said, were at all times opened for discussion about the welfare and wellbeing of all the staff of the UTG.

“Ismaila Ceesay used an online medium to spread complete falsehoods to a large community all over the World Wide Web.”

They further argued that Mr. Ceesay’s stubborn refusal to use the proper channels of communications open to all staff and students of the UTG leads to the conclusion that his latest outburst was not only capricious but inspired by ulterior motives and a nefarious agenda that have already wreak havoc on the reputation and good names of the UTG and Vice Chancellor.

They further dismissed Mr. Ceesay as out of touch with the public, pointing out that the machinery to acquire new vehicles was set in motion a couple of years age. However, in 2015, the matter was revived and the Office of the President was approached with a request for the provision of 12 vehicles. The request, however, was not granted but OP instead advised UTG to include the vehicle matter in its budget. The advice, they said, was heeded to and subsequently approved by the University of The Gambia Governing Council, leading to the approval of the sum of D7.5 Million by the UTG Governing Council for the purchase of the said vehicles.

The authorities finally acknowledged that the freedom of expression is guaranteed under The Gambia Constitution, but that there is no provision that gives an individual a carte blanche to defame the character of another person or to misinform society with intent to cause malice or sow seed of discord that could undermine the peace and stability of the country.

By Bekai Njie