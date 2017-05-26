WCR Celebrates World Red Cross Day

The West Coast Region Branch of The Gambia Red Cross Society recently commemorated the World Red Cross Day at a ceremony held at Kalagi Upper Basic School in Foni Jarrol.

Held on the theme, “Everywhere for Everyone “, the day is commemorated annually on May 8th as it also marks the birth of its founder Henry Dunant.

The commemoration, which was characterized with a march past, cleaning exercise and donation of blood, attracted thousands of volunteers and individuals from different walks of life, fields of study and a cross section of the community.

Addressing the gathering, Modou Njie, the vice chairman of the WCR Red Cross Branch, said the day is commemorated by millions of people all around the world as it also marks the birth of the founder of the Red Cross Movement Sir Jean Henry Dunant.

Njie indicated that the regional celebration, with attracted their valuable partners across the region, speaks volumes of a good partnership and relationship the institution has built overtime, saying GRCS volunteers and staff appreciated the cordial ties that exist between the regional governing board and all partners.

“For some of our partners, the relationship was a long standing one, but the West Coast Branch value all the partnership and want to assure that our commitments to these partnerships will never wavered from respect and fulfilling her part of the agreement.”

The GRCS, he went on, is undergoing reorganization and branding process, with the support of the new governing Board, further promising that GRCS will remain committed to promoting the humanitarian values; uphold the humanitarian principles in assisting the most vulnerable.

“I therefore, on behalf of the management, volunteers, staff and GRCS Governing Board and most specifically West Coast Branch, welcome you all to the regional world Red Cross Day Celebration.”

Deputizing for the governor of West Coast Region, Musa B. Susso, the deputy governor, acknowledged that World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, recognises the incredible contributions and achievements of the millions of volunteers and staff around the world, who keep their commitment to humanity every day.

“As governor, I observe with the greatest admiration the incredible impact that Red Cross and Red Crescent workers around the world are making in communities large and small every day. In The Gambia, during the 2016 Presidential Election preparedness and response planning, and more particularly during the political impasse, resulting in a flood of refugees and internally displaced persons, the performance of our National Red Cross Society was sterling. I am indeed humbled”,he stated.

Suso maintained that since the days of its founder, Sir Jean Henry Dunant, the history of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has been one of partnership, adding that the intractable humanitarian issues our world face will not be solved by Organizations only.

“Instead, it will be solved by people, fueled by a determination and passion, coming together to alleviate human suffering. This is the Red Cross & Red Crescent Movement. This is you, the volunteers and staff”.

According to him, Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff walked the last mile to ensure that no one is left behind, positing that they accompanied people in making the first mile in their recovery.

“Their role is critical in providing urgent life-saving assistance, as well as in working with communities to help them recover, to be safer, stronger and more resilient to future crises”.

Other speakers included, Momdou Jobarteh, who highlighted the fundamental principles upon which Red Cross action is based.

World Red Cross Day is an international day dedicated to alleviating human suffering, upholding human dignity, protecting life, and preventing emergencies and natural disasters such as flood, epidemics, and earthquakes.

by Fatoumatta K. Saidykhan