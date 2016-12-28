WCR Governor Calls on Gambians to Maintain Peace

The Governor of West Coast Region, Aja Siffai Hydara has called on the people of The Gambia to maintain peace and stability for which the country is known.

Governor Hydara made this call on Tuesday at her office in Brikama during an interview with the Daily Observer.

The WCR governor said the maintenance of peace and stability in the country should be everybody’s business, and that people should continue to preach it to maintain the colourful image of the country.

“Without peace nothing can be done. It is our solid responsibility as patriotic people of this land to do everything humanly possible to maintain it in our country”, she noted.

According to her, when it comes to peace in Africa, countries look up to The Gambia. She urged Gambians to uphold the good spirit of patriotism, noting that peaceful environment must be safeguarded in all forms to continue giving reasons to other countries to emulate Gambia.

She described The Gambia as a small country and one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

She further urged people to avoid instilling fear into one another for it would not help the peace maintenance process of this country.

The WCR governor encouraged the people of The Gambia to continue being good ambassadors of peace, whilst urging the media to also continue effectively playing its role in preaching it in the country.

Siffai expressed gratitude and appreciation to the religious leaders in The Gambia for their continuous preaching of peace at mosques and churches.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh