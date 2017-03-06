WCR Road Transport Members Committed to Supporting Coalition Gov’t

Members of the West Coast Road Transport Coordinating Committee (RTCC) have expressed their organisations unalloyed support to President Adama Barrow and his coalition led-Government.

Alhaji Jukasi Ceesay, the president of the organisation in an interview with the Daily Observer recently, welcome the most recent political development in the country, saying his association has a membership of over 1,500 people across the West Coast Region.

“We are behind President Barrow and his coalition Government because even in the last presidential campaign our members have participated fully,” Ceesay added.

Ceesay once agan reaffirmed his committee’s resolve to work with the new government in their quest to strengthen and promote peace and security in the country.

Baboucarr Sowe, Vice President of the association, assured that the members of the association would continue to rally behind President Barrow for more development initiatives. “I humbly ask all Gambians to follow the leaders of the new Government and teamed up with them in driving the change they envisage for this great country,” he stated.

by Fatoumata K. Saidykhan