WCR’s Governor Visits King of Yoruba Community

The king of Yoruba Community in The Gambia Friday received the governor of West Coast Region Ebrima Mballow to his palace located at Paradise City, Farato in West Coast Region (WCR).

The new governor of WCR was accompanied by other chiefs from his region to the King’s palace.

Welcoming the governor to his palace, HRH Oba Moshood K.B. Abolade (JP) Ariwajoye 1 congratulated the governor for his appointment as the governor of the Region.

King Abolade explained the roles of traditional kings in Nigeria and their importance in the communities. He further gave the background, their activities and contributions of the Yoruba Community in The Gambia.

He told the WCR governor that Nigerians residing in the Gambia are law abiding citizens with good professions as well work diligently. Therefore, he said that there is more trust between Nigerians and Gambians now compared to the past, and the trust, he said should go beyond boarders.

In his own capacity as the king of Yoruba Community in The Gambia, he informed the WCR governor that he is now into farming and his poultry farm is now doing well, adding that his aim was to have the biggest poultry in the country.

King Abolade thanked the governor for his visit to the palace and prayed for God’s wisdom, guidance and protection over him to steer the affairs of the region in rightful way that would further develop the region and its residents.

Governor Ebrima Mballow, for his part, commended the king, noting that in his previous job as a banker, he has in one way or the other have good working relationship with some Nigerians and found them very professional.

He said The Gambia and Nigeria have some similarities and the region appreciated what the king is doing in the region since his settlement at Farato village.

In this New Gambia, he prayed that the relationship between the two countries continue to grow from strength to strength.

by Yunus S. Saliu