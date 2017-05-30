We Have Large Programme to Support Migrants -IOM Regional Director

The International Organisation for Migration (IMO) regional director for West and Central Africa said on Monday that his organisation has a huge programme package for migrants who were sent back to their countries and even those on the move.

Speaking to reporters shortly after holding a closed-door discussion with Gambia’s minister of Women’s Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Madam Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang at State House yesterday, Richard Danzinger said he was in Banjul to call on the members of the new government, saying they want to be more active in The Gambia to provide support to migrants.

Owing to its geographic location, there has been a mass movement of Gambians who would first target Libya then Italy and to elsewhere in Europe and the Americas.

With approximately 65,000 Gambians abroad in 2010 or around 4 percent of the total population according to the Migration Policy Institute, the country’s emigrant stock is small compared to other African countries.

Mr. Danziger said this year alone, the organisation had helped to move many Gambian migrants from detention centers in Libya and helped them settle back into social life.

He described his discussion with Madam Jallow-Tambajang as a fruitful one, saying it shows Gambia government’s interest to the development of the country.

by Amadou Jallow