We Want Civilized Gambians -Halifa Sallah

In response to what happened to Foroyaa Newspaper reporter Kebba Jeffang, who was assaulted on Sunday by supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP), National Reconciliation Party (NRP) and Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), the Spokesperson for the Coalition Halifa Sallah Sallah said they want civilized Gambians who would see everybody as brothers and sisters.

He made this remark during a press conference held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel on Tuesday.

Readers could recall that on Sunday during a press conference organized by the UDP, NRP and GMC, Kebba Jeffang, a reporter from the Foroyaa Newspaper was attacked by supporters of these parties for asking two questions directed at Darboe and Fatty.

The Journalist (Kebba Jeffang) sustained some injuries and bruises.

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty was also reportedly caught on Camera during the press conference, saying “he is a PDOIS militant” in what many believed could be referred to Foroyaa reporter Kebba Jeffang.

Halifa Sallah said “The profession one practices is for their life, you don’t even know which party those people support. Essentially this is a Gambia where we have political pluralism that people are entitled to support their party of choice.”

by Omar Wally

& Momodou Faal