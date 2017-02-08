We Want Independent Judiciary President Barrow Tells New Justice Minister

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow has told the newly appointed Justice minister that they want an independent judiciary so that everybody would be equal in the eyes of the law.

Speaking yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General and Minister for Justice Lawyer Abubacarr Tambedou, at a local hotel in Senegambia, President Barrow congratulated him for his appointment and also praised him for his hard work and dedication to duty.

According to Barrow, the Justice system is a very important component of his government thus they want the justice system to be a free system. “We have the believed that he will advise the government to the best of his capacity and we congratulate him for accepting the position,” the President said of Mr. Tambedou.

He hailed him for his support during the transition and further commended him for taken up the nation’s interest first before self. This, he said is the fact that Mr. Tambedou quits an appointment where he receives more pay to take up national duty.

“We still have more ministers to appoint. We just taking our time to make sure we have right people at the right places. So we want everybody’s patience and get the best that we want for this country,” the president further told the ceremony.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians abroad, Lawyer Ousainou ANM Darboe described the new Justice minister as an industrious and honest lawyer. “I have had the privilege of working with him at the Bar and he is cautious and gives advice according to his consent,” Darboe said of Mr. Tambedou

He added that he (Tambedou) is an exposure to the international criminal justice system, combine with his experience with the domestic criminal justice syste made him a well-suited candidate for this position. “I have no doubt that Mr. Tambedou will acquaint himself. He will be amongst the lawyers who have taken that high office and will be remembered for doing justice and for guiding this government properly on legal issues”.

Darboe commended President Barrow, for the first time in the history of the Gambia to have three lawyers in cabinet. And I hope in the national assembly too we will have more lawyers so that the views of one lawyer will not dominate the whole of National Assembly.

The Press Secretary and Director of Public Relations at the Office of the President, Amie Bojang-Sissoho chaired the occasion, while Adama Ngum-Njie, the secretary to cabinet administered the oaths.

Mr. Tambedou took three oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance before a swearing-in ceremony attended by some cabinet ministers and staff of the Office of the President.

by Musa Ndow