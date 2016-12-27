Week of Friendship & Fraternity Kicks Off in Gabou

A week of friendship and fraternity has kicked off in the Gabou region of Guinea Bissau. The event called Safra, a French acronym meaning ‘Week of Friendship and Fraternity’, is a sub-regional confab that promotes trade fairs, sports, cultural activities, and symposia in order to craft awareness and recognition of the proletariat for a greater community participation and involvement in the Ecowas integration process.

This year’s event is being held in Gabou, Guinea Bissau. Its opening ceremony was graced by the prime minister of Guinea Bissau amongst other government dignitaries of the host country, as well as representatives of member states, NGO’s, and other organisations. The biennial event is more than three decades old with a membership of 6 ECOWAS countries, which are also being represented at the event.

The main philosophy behind this significant biennial fraternal rendezvous is to create awareness and recognition of community participation and involvement in the sub-region’s integration process.

Safra comprises of various programmes and activities which include scientific conference, governors’ forum, mayors’ networking, cultural festival, sports, trade fairs, and student exchange prgorammes.

During the course of the week, each of these categories of activities would be held and the scientific conference would serve as a bridge to the future through youth involvement in decision-making. It will also create forum to discuss the definition of priorities and goals of Ecowas Protocol and treaties and encourage community participation and involvement in the integration process of the regional bloc. The governors’ forum would share information about the relevant processes and develop a greater understanding of the Safra and Ecowas integration process and their possible roles.

by Momodou Jawo in Guinea Bissau