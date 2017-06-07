Welcome Chinese Doctors

Editorial

Warm and sincere welcome to our true traditional development partners to what we called ‘’home away from home’’ working for the cause of humanity, through the noble medical profession.

Arrival of nine Chinese Medical doctors in the country could only be described as timely, commendable, restoration of hope and confidence in the health sector still going through some serious challenges in various manifestations.

Their services will add value and colour towards achieving quality, cost effective and affordable health service delivery system, in line with sustainable development objectives of the country and beyond.

The bilateral relationship that started way back in 1953, pre-independence through independence to 1995 and later resumption as pointed out by the Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, affirmed the scope and true nature of relations between the two countries and their people over the years.

Statistics and history taught us interventions made by the Chinese government towards development of the Gambia, in various sectors of our economy. Such key sectors included health, agriculture, communication, road network among others.

Other structures and facilities said to have been built by the Chinese companies and institutions, through the Chinese government relates to the Independence Stadium in Bakau, Royal Victoria Hospital now called Edward Frances Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, Bansang Hospital in Central River Region among others.

The Gambia as a developing country, still going through its transformation stage, must greatly benefit and tap potentials of the two year bilateral agreement that, occasioned presence of the cited nine medical doctors from such a well developed nation like China.

Their generosity and support should not be limited to only practical medical health delivery in health facilities across the country, but be also extended to University of the Gambia Medical School and other medicine related training institutions.

Our medical students will greatly benefit from skills, expertise and experiences of these highly qualified visiting medical doctors, in accordance with the spirit and purpose for establishment of the University of The Gambia and the medical school therein.

Our students have the potentials of becoming some of the best trained and qualified medical doctors compare to others across the globe, provided the need support and conducive environment is placed at their disposal. Such support could be tapped from the cited visiting Chinese Medical doctors.

Similar learning and experience sharing could be held for other sectors of our economy, through effective and maximum use of the historic bilateral ties between Banjul and Beijing.