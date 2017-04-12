Welcome to Governance, NAMs

One of the most important organs of governance is the National Assembly – a body responsible for enacting laws. Therefore, we wish to welcome you to a new direction of governance, having taken oaths of office.

Even though there were lots of rumours mill grinding at the campaign trail during the elections, but the stark reality is that, the roles of our legislators do not encompass bringing developmental projects to the doorsteps of their people, instead make laws that would pave ways for sustainable development.

We expect that this newly elected lawmakers would not be self-inflicting by sowing a seed that would yield the product of either so-called or rubber-stamped National Assembly.

In the 21st Century, it’s always an undeniable fact that the political thuggery in our Parliament would be unpreventable, but we must not forget the general interest that binds us all in the end. In today’s politics, there is growing interest more than ever before when it comes to democracy and good governance. However, we fail to accept that the democracy and good governance are inextricably linked, and that our way of governance should positively reflect on the lives of millions, not only within the country, but also outside, based on the laws that you might enact.

Parliaments as one of the key state institutions in a democratic system of governance have a critical role to play in promoting democracy and good governance. As the democratically elected representatives of the people, parliaments have the honorable task to ensure government by the people and for the people, as the UN Economic Commission for Africa puts it.

We welcome the nomination of Hon. Mariam Jack-Denton as the 4th female Speaker in nearly 23 years. Her nomination will go down well in the history of this country, as she comes at a time when the enormity of task ahead of us seems monumental. We hope that her tenure would be a success.

We also hope that she would be media friendly and also value the potential of media in the society for sustainable development.