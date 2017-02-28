West Coast Business Community Pledges Support to President Barrow

Members of the business community in the West Coast Region have pledged their unalloyed and total support to the coalition led-government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, towards achieving their development objectives.

This rare exhibition of support for national development was made by the said members, through its representative at the Brikama Area Council, Mr Ansumana Marenah alias Julakey, who is a renowned businessman and contractor during a brief interview with this medium.

The business community, he went on, included contractors in construction, mining, engineering, consultancy, suppliers, traders, bakers, carpenters, welders, artisans among a host of others, who have all affirmed their commitment and resolve to work and support the new coalition administration towards achieving its development programmes and policies for the interest and welfare of Gambians and humanity at large

Julakey added that his members’ daily activities included production of genuine products and services to sustain the demands of an ever increasing population, whereas his role as their councilor is to negotiate between producers and consumers to enable them reach better terms and conditions of business with the support of other stakeholders such as the Area Council, The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Government among others aimed at creating conducive business environment for regardless of our status in life

According to him, part of his roles entail advocacy for having robust economic engagement to flourish, working to ensure the availability of staple commodities or items in the country at an affordable and accessible price for consumers as well as creation of employment opportunities for youths among others.

The renowned businessman also raised what he called neglect and abuse of the business community in the past, by depriving them numerous opportunities such as award of contracts to foreign contractors, deriving of businesses from local markets, among others.

He therefore appealed to the new administration to reverse such trends by recognising and appreciating what Gambian businesses have to offer towards national development. This, he believes, would further strengthen GCCI, whose mandate is to promote business ventures in the country and beyond including both small and medium size businesses.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between the business community and the government, saying while government formulates and implements policies to boost economic growth, it’s the business community that translates those lofty programmes by connecting demand to supply at both domestic and international levels.

He congratulated President Barrow on his election victory, promising their renewed support to the coalition team in the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

by Sanna Jawara