WHO Calls on Gov’ts to Implement Strong Tobacco Control Measures

As the use of tobacco kills more than 7 million people every year, World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on governments to implement strong tobacco control measures.

According to WHO, action to stamp out tobacco use can help countries prevent millions of people falling ill and dying from tobacco related diseases.

According to a press release sent to this medium, on World No tobacco Day 2017, WHO highlighted how tobacco threatens the development of nations worldwide and called on governments to implements strong tobacco control measures. “These include banning marketing and adverting of tobacco, promoting plain packing of tobacco products, raising excise taxes and making indoor public places and workplace smoke – free”.

WHO also revealed that Tobacco use kills more than 7 million people every year and cost households and government over US Dollar 1.4 trillion through healthcare expenditure and lost productivity.

According to the director general of WHO, Dr Margaret Chan, Tobacco exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor households food choices and pollutes indoors air. “By taken robust tobacco control measures, governments can safeguard their countries’ futures by protecting tobacco users and non – users from these deadly products, generating revenues to fund health and other social services and their environment from the ravages tobacco causes”, she said.

In observance of this year’s World No – Tobacco Day, WHO also recognised the efforts and contributions of individuals, institutions and organisations from around the world to tobacco control.

