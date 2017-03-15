WHO Gambia Office Confirms Significant Drop in Malaria Cases

Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses, country representative of the World Health Organisation in The Gambia has confirmed a significant drop in malaria cases in The Gambia. He said the last few years has witnessed a huge drop in Malaria cases.

“Here in The Gambia, the burden of malaria has significantly gone down in the last few years but even so 15% of pregnant women still have malaria parasites during delivery, while putting their babies and themselves at risk,” he said.

He added that, currently malaria policy in most African countries is to give an anti-malarial treatment intermitted preventive treatment-Sulfadoxine Pyrimathamine of Fansidar (IPTp-SP) as a preventive to women when they attend anti-natal health facility clinic

He said because malaria infection is a major public health problem throughout the world, approximately half of the world’s population about 3.3 billion people are at the risk of malaria.

The WHO Rep. in Banjul office made these disclosures recently during the opening ceremony of a two-day forum on the Final National Policy Panel that is to review the final research investigation on community-based scheduled screening and treatment of malaria in pregnancy.

The synergy was organised by the Health Ministry through its Directorate of Health Research (DHR), in partnership with World Health Organisation/Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Disease (WHO/TDR), Switzerland and WHO Country Office in The Gambia. The two-day conclave was held at a local hotel in Bakau.

Dr. Jean of Medical Research Council thanked the Ministry of Health for their contribution in partnering to hold such a training. He was amazed with the contributions and interaction of participants during the sessions.

She said it is an important initiative for researchers to have such an important feedback from any participants, while appreciating the participants input in terms of field implementation and promised to strengthen the MRC field issues raised by participants.

Dr. Martin Outer, of WHO thanked the investigators for their sincerity and honesty in reporting, adding that they were not trying to be defensive as they always report about the truth. He thus, urged the participants to be always reporting on facts and allow the people to judge while not trying to be defensive.

He went to appreciate the researchers for the ethical approach as well as for their professional conduct. And he also appreciated the efforts and contributions of the participants, referring to them as very intelligent, passionate and enthusiastic participants.

“I have organized a lot of workshops in different countries but there we always have problems in making people to talk but here in The Gambia we have problems in making people to stop talking which is very good and important,” he said.

by Arfang MS Camara