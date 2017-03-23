Woman Found Death at Tanji Riverside

One Sonna Bojang, a native of Tanji Village was found death around the Tanji riverside under a big tree, the Daily Observer has been informed.

The cause of her death could not be ascertained at the time of gathering the report.



Ebrima Jarju, a native of Tanji village and a neighbour said that the incident happened on Thursday, 16th March, 2017. He added that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Bojang could not be established.

“We don’t know what actually was the cause of her death, but we want the police to launch an investigation,” he told our reporter.

Omar Badgie, the husband of the deceased described the incident as shocking. He explained that when the incident happened, he was not at home. “When the news about a lady found death at the riverside was announced at the village, I asked my son to go and look at the death body, but he said he could not identify the death body,” he said.

Mr. Badgie further said that, he together with his son visited the Edward Small Francis Teaching Hospital where the police took the death body.

“When we arrived at the hospital, I saw some wounds on my wife’s head and hands,” he said.

He revealed that his late wife’s body was buried and the police said they were investigating the matter,” he stated. The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force was contacted for comments but proved futile.



by Momodou Jawo