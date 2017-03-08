Women’s participation in labour force generates economic growth

The full participation of women in labour force creates opportunities and generates economic growth. It closes the gender gap in employment and could add $12 trillion to global GDP by 2025, says United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a statement on the International Women’s Day.

“Increasing the proportion of women in public institutions makes them more representative, increases innovation, improves decision-making and benefits whole societies”.

Mr Guterres emphasized the power imbalances between men and women, which aggravate the growing inequalities within and between societies and countries leading to greater discrimination against women and girls.

“Around the world, tradition, cultural values and religion are being misused to curtail women’s rights, to entrench sexism and defend misogynistic practices”.

He said that to deny women and girls their right is not only wrong but has a serious social and economic impact that holds countries back.

The United Nation Secretary General stressed the need for women and girls to be empowered and their right to be protected which would further help them realize their potentials as opposed to their rights being reduced, restricted and reversed.

“Women’s legal rights, which have never been equal to men’s on any continent, are being eroded further. Women’s rights over their own bodies are question and undermined. Women are routinely targeted for intimidation and harassment in cyberspace and in real life. In the worst cases, extremists and terrorists build their ideologies around the subjugation of women and girls and single them out for sexual and gender-based violence, forced marriage and virtual enslavement”.

Despite some improvements, Mr Guterres stated that leadership positions across the board are still held by men causing economic gender gap to be further widening which should be change by empowering women at all levels.

“Gender equality is central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the global plan agreed by leaders of all countries to meet the challenges we face. Sustainable Development Goal 5 calls specifically for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and this is central to the achievement of all the 17 SDGs”.

“Within the UN, I am establishing a clear road map with benchmarks to achieve gender parity across the system, so that our organization truly represents the people we serve. Previous targets have not been met. Now we must move from ambition to action”.

He urged all to pledge and contribute their quarter to overcome entrenched prejudice, support engagement and activism and to further promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

by Meita Touray