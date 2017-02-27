World Bank Pledges to Support Gambia with $40m

The Vice President of the World Bank Africa region has disclosed the first phase of the World Bank’s budget support to The Gambia, which he said would be $40m and this would be by June 2017.

Mr. Makhtar Diop who was on a visit to The Gambia on Friday told journalists shortly after meeting the Gambian leader, His Excellency Adama Barrow that the second budgetary support to the country would be $20m.

Mr. Diop described The Gambia as a very important country in the sub-region that needs to be supported

He noted that at the moment it is difficult for The Gambia because of high debt burden thus the need for the World Bank to provide help where necessary.

He said prior to his visit, a World Bank team was already in the country, working closely with the Gambian authorities on the priority areas to support.

Mr. Diop pointed out that among the areas they identified for support are education, health, energy among other other sectors.

He suggested that government needs to reform legislation that restricts the economy as well as opening up the economy to allow investment by the private sector

He thanked the government for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation.

Also speaking at a meeting prior to the one between the World Bank’s Vice President for Africa Region and President Barrow , Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, also overseeing the Office of the Vice President described the visit of the World Bank to the Gambia as very significant.

She emphasised the importance of the micro-industry as the foundation to develop the economy in a bid to alleviate poverty.

She highlighted the need to develop national talent to attract potential Gambians who left the country to combine their talents with existing ones on the home front to develop the country.

She said that expectations are high from the new government but was quick to note that it is the government’s endeavour to manage the expectations and challenges faced by the people.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang called on the World Bank to assess the economic situation of the country and provide them with information that would help develop the national agenda.

by Momodou Faal