Youth Form Biggest Share of South Africa’s Unemployment – Randt

Over 5 million South African young people are unemployed, which placed them as the highest share of jobless people in the mineral rich African country. According to Andre Du Randt, sales manager of Pannar Seed; a dynamic South African research and development seed group: this is because the country’s young people preferred to engage into white colour jobs instead of labour intensive like agriculture.

During a visit by the 2017 International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and DuPont Pioneer Master Class participants on Friday, Randt said South Africa was currently going through a transition, growing at a rate of less than one percent at the moment with a rise in social growth. “South Africa is a country with vast resources but if we can stimulate job resources, we can achieve more,” he said.

Ten participants from The Gambia, Cameroon, Georgia, Togo, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are currently taking part in the Master Class – a programme for professional development, leadership training and global networking in South Africa.

The Master Class was conducted from 30th – 1st April in conjunction with IFAJ’s global congress to be held near Pretoria, from 2nd – 8th April. Master Class participants will have the opportunity to attend the congress.

Mr. Randt believes that South Africa needs to grow fast to absorb 26 million job seekers over the next 15 years with its vast arable and fertile land for agricultural production. “We have a vast amount of people searching for job with a vast amount of resources,” he said.

Izak De Lange, a farmer at the Pannar Seed group said stability was needed to create a country where people would feel hopeful.

He said to tap and make the maximum utility of the available resources; South Africans need investment and entrepreneurial skills to tight the vast resources and the growing population together.

According to Mr. Lange, Pannar Seed is one of the largest field crop seed producers and suppliers in Africa and a significant and respected member of the international seed industry. “Pannar has been in the African seed business since its inception in Greytown, South Africa in 1958,” he disclosed.

About Pannar

Operating from Greytown in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, PANNAR was the first private company to introduce its own maize hybrids in South Africa in the 1960s. Over the years, it has expanded its research and commercial activities into various other crops and territories.

Although its main business activities today remain in Africa, it is also actively involved, through its own companies and infrastructure, in research activities in the United States and research and commercial activities in Argentina. In Europe and the U.S., PANNAR focuses mainly on the licensing of maize and sunflower genetics to European companies. PANNAR also conducts licensing and sales activitiy to companies in various other countries around the world.

Pannar has its own companies in eight countries in Africa, outside South Africa and sells into many others. It has five modern research stations in Southern Africa, plus two winter locations in South Africa. Seed is produced and processed in South Africa and in five of the other countries in Africa in which PANNAR operates. There are two maize research stations in the U.S., whilst the station in Argentina works with maize, sunflower and grain sorghum. Sophisticated laboratory facilities, including pathology and biotechnology, are an integral part of the research resources of PANNAR.

by Amadou Jallow in South Africa