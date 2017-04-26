Youths Participation in National Assembly Elections Lauded

Members of the National Youth Parliament have expressed appreciation with the level of youth participation in the just concluded Nation Assembly elections, saying a number of youth from different categories actively took part in the just ended elections.

Speaking at a recent press conference held at its Westfield office, NYP officials believed the move demonstrates true sense of patriotism and devotion to national political process.

Buba Bojang, programme officer of the NYP, said that NYP, is a nonprofit organisation, aimed at inculcating and inspiring young people to become responsible citizens of their respective communities.

The speaker of National Youth Parliament, Kawsu Badjie, recalled that the country’s youth parliament started way back in the year 2002 and in 2007, they diversified their operations and became an independent body.

Badjie maintained that they operate in areas like good governance and democracy, gender mainstreaming in youths participation, youth and health road safety, interfaith and environmental health protection and prevention among others.

He said since 2006, they started observing elections and that over the the years, they observed series of elections in the country including the September 6 Presidential elections in 2006 and the National Assembly elections in 2007. “We also observed the January 8 Local Government elections and the trend is still continuing.”

Alagie Jarju, programme manager NYP, thanked members of NYP for taking part in the elections observation process, saying the move was quite encouraging to know that they have also participated fully in the country’s democratisation process.

“We have a responsibility and the opportunity was provided for us to participate. It was our turn now to make best use of that opportunity.”

Jarju observed that this year a lot of young exercise their constitutional franchise by voting in their large numbers, saying it’s unfortunate that they could not get the aggregated data from the IEC to know how many young people voted in the just concluded elections.

Olimatou Coker &

Fatoumata Saidykhan